Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

In other news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,889,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 231,160 shares of company stock valued at $893,090.

Shares of MIE stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

