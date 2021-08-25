Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 180.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Digital Ally in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 58.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

