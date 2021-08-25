Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $274.11

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $274.11 and last traded at $273.75, with a volume of 4734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.14.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.