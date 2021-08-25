AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.