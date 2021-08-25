AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,354,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

