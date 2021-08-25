AMG National Trust Bank Sells 187 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Fortive by 35.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fortive by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 774,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

