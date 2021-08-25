AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in The Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

