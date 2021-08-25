Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

AMRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 9,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,879. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

