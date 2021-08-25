Ampleforth Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $117.03 million and $2.12 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 171,957,542 coins and its circulating supply is 124,946,266 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

