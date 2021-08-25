Analog Devices, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

ADI opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

