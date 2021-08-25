Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.07 Million

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report $457.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.40 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,590. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

