Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $1.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

