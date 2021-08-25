Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $773,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

