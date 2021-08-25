Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $17.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.88. 649,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,894. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,434,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

