Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 815,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,104,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

