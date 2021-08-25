Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 171,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,690,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.