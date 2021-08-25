Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. 15,373,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,506,930. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

