Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $165.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the highest is $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $597.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.