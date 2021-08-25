Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

