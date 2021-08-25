Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FEYE shares. Barclays cut their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

FireEye stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 106,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,820. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $2,256,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in FireEye by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,894 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

