Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

