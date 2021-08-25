Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $0.91. Intuit reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.17.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,890. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $555.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

