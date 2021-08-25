Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NTST opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,577.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

