Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,690. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 2.44.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

