Analysts Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.38. The Gap reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,020%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 15.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after buying an additional 358,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

