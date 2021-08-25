Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennar Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

