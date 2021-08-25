Analysts Set iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Target Price at $18.13

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,492 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 755,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

