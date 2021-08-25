Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$33.69

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.69.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.61. 227,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,363. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

