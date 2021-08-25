Analysts Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Price Target at €107.18

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.18 ($126.10).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €97.90 ($115.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.68.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

