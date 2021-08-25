Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $63.20

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. 23,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

