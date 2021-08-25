Analysts Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price at $20.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock worth $426,653 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 328,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XFOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,536. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.