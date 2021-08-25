Analysts Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) PT at $23.17

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

DAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 85.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

