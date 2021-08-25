Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $12.23

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

