Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $12.23

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.
ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.
In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32.
Zynga Company Profile
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
