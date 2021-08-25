Analyzing Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) & BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A BeiGene -138.52% -33.26% -23.31%

62.7% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of BeiGene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atea Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 BeiGene 2 1 6 0 2.44

Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.39%. BeiGene has a consensus price target of $346.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BeiGene.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $48.63 million 50.71 -$10.95 million ($0.51) -58.41 BeiGene $308.87 million 85.69 -$1.60 billion ($19.13) -14.92

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene. Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeiGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats BeiGene on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and AT-889, an investigational, second-generation nucleoside pyrimidine prodrug and other compounds for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. It has a Roche License Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. for development and commercialization related to AT-527 outside of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.