Analyzing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 2,159.72 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -1.01 iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.25 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -29.96

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -47.99% -43.78% iRhythm Technologies -19.41% -18.41% -12.06%

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $151.60, indicating a potential upside of 220.24%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

