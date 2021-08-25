Analyzing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.26 -$297.01 million $2.53 16.57 Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.55 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.52

Capstead Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -2.95% 2.44% 0.83% Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86%

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage beats Vornado Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steven Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

