Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $463.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

