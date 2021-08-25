Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Director Acquires $18,805.00 in Stock

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Director Reid Mccarthy purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $18,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,838.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

