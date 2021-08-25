Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

