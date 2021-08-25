AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.15

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.15 and last traded at $281.81, with a volume of 5417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.37.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

