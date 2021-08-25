Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $122.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

APPN stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -155.48 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

