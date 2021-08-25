Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stake Increased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 61,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

