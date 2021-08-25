Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Apple by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $792,184,000 after buying an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

