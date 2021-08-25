AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $138,960.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00.

NYSE APP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. 1,180,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,927. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

