AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $138,960.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00.
NYSE APP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. 1,180,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,927. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.