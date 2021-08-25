Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $64.37

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.37, but opened at $68.19. Arch Resources shares last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 1,003 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

