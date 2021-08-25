Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $64.37

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.37, but opened at $68.19. Arch Resources shares last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 1,003 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
