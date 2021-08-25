Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Citigroup

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

ARCT stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

