Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

