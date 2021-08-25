Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.85.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ARNA opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.53.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
