Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Trading 9.2% Higher

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.21. 21,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 475,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last three months. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

