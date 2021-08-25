ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIZE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period.

SIZE opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $133.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.13.

