ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

